Order to take action against Raja Kannappan for insulting BDO

CHENNAI: The National Commission for the Underprivileged has ordered the Ramanathapuram district Collector and Superintendent of Police to take action on a complaint that TN Minister Raja Kannappan insulted the listing BDO.

Airport Murthy, the founder of the New Tamil Nadu and Paraiyar Assembly, had lodged a complaint with the National Commission for the Underprivileged seeking action under the Prevention of Torture Act against Minister Raja Kannappan for insulting the BDO on the list and showing caste discrimination.

After considering the complaint, the National Commission for the Underprivileged has directed the Ramanathapuram district Collector and the Superintendent of Police to take action on the complaint.