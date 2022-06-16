Newly-married youth found dead with cut injuries in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A newly-married youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tiruchy on Thursday. Police retrieved the body which had several cut injuries. Passersby at Dhayanur near Somarasampettai found a body of youth at a paddy field on Thursday and passed on the information to police. Upon investigation, police found that the body was that of M Akash alias Sellamari (20), a resident from Thogamalai. Further investigation found that Akash who was in love with a woman from the neighbourhood had married her six months ago despite opposition by their respective parents. Police found cut injuries at forehead, neck, head and various other parts and registered a case of suspicious death. SP Sujith Kumar visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.