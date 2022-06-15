Woman, elderly man injured in elephant, sloth bear attacks

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old woman was injured in an attack by a wild elephant in The Nilgiris on Wednesday.

According to the Forest Department, Mangili, a daily wager from Vazhaithottam, went to work by walking when a wild elephant came her way. Though she took to her heels, the wild elephant chased and attacked her at Chadapatti in Singara Forest Range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). Hearing her screams, villagers rushed her to the Primary Health Centre in Masinagudi. She was then referred to Ooty GH for further treatment. She suffered injuries on her thigh and said to be in a stable condition.

In another incident, G Xavier (64), was injured in an attack by a sloth bear at Lower Paralai Estate near Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) early on Wednesday.

The victim, who is working in a club near Iyerpadi Estate, has been admitted to Pollachi GH. An immediate compensation of Rs 5,000 was provided.

Will capture bears: Min

Meanwhile, Forest Minister K Ramachandran said that sloth bears would be captured by using a cage. Speaking to reporters, the Minister said wild animals are coming into residential areas as their population has increased. He assured aid to injured woman.