TN schools stare at 7K teacher vacancies

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on condition of anonymity that teachers for primary sections have not been recruited since 2014-2014. “With vacancies rising every year because of retirements, the number of primary school teacher vacancies now stands at 4,863,” said the official.

Now, with the government going back on its decision to shift LKG and UKG classes to Anganwadi centres, the vacancies will rise by at least 2,000, said a senior official from the Directorate of Elementary Education, admitting that it would be difficult to recruit now as the academic year is starting on Monday.

This seems to have directly affected the quality of education in primary schools. “Due to this, Tamil Nadu slipped to the 27th position in Performance Grading Index (PGI) on learning outcome and quality in the list that was released by the Ministry of Education recently,” said the official quoted first.

