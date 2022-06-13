TN Home, Health secys shifted in major reshuffle

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer J Radhakrishnan, who steered Tamil Nadu’s efforts to contain the pandemic, was moved out of Health Department in a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Sunday. The government also replaced Home Secretary in the shakeup during which over three dozen senior officers were transferred.

After being posted as the Secretary when COVID-19 was raging and threatened to go out of control, Radhakrishnan became the face of pandemic response in the State. He has now been posted as the Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department. In his place, Dr P Senthil Kumar, who has been the Officer on Special Duty of Health and Family Welfare Department has been appointed as the Health Secretary.

In the much anticipated reshuffle, rumours about which has been making the rounds in the Secretariat for several days, K Phanindra Reddy, who was the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, was transferred and posted as the Home Secretary, replacing SK Prabakar who is now posted as Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

Pradeep Yadav, the managing director of Chennai Metro Rail, was now transferred and posted as Highways Secretary replacing Deeraj Kumar who was posted as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes. MA Siddique, Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management, is the MD of Metro Rail.

Jayashree Muralidharan, Special Secretary of Industries Department, is appointed as MD of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) replacing Pankaj Kumar Bansal.