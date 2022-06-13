PMK alleges privatisation bid, urges State to take over Tiruchy BHEL

TIRUCHY: State government should initiate steps to take over BHEL, Tiruchy, if the Centre tries to privatise the public sector unit on par with neighbouring Kerala, said PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss here on Monday.

“The production in BHEL, Tiruchy, has been minimized, it indicates the Union government’s move to privatise this PSU,” Anbumani told reporters here. The PMK president who was here for a private programme, further said, when the similar situation prevailed in Kerala, the government obtained 49 per cent of its share and prevented privatisation of a particular PSU. “In the same vein, the state should initiate steps to prevent privatisation of BHEL, or else, should get hold of its shares for the welfare of the state,” Anbumani said.

Meanwhile, Anbumani said that the high command of the party would meet on June 17 to decide whom to support in the upcoming Presidential polls. The meeting would also elaborately discuss the Karnataka government’s Mekedatu project. He suggested that the Tamil Nadu government approach the apex court to stop the project.

Lauding the state’s decision to curb online games, the PMK president claimed that the liquor consumption has been increasing in the state which is a threat among the youngsters of the state and the government should come forward to close the liquor shops immediately, he said.

Expressing anguish about the lockup deaths, Anbumani said the police should be more alert and all the rooms in the stations should be brought under CCTV surveillance.