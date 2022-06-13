Kovai forester injured during bid drive away elephant herd

COIMBATORE: An anti-poaching watcher (APW) survived an elephant attack with minor injuries during a driving operation in Coimbatore on Monday.

Anti-poaching watcher G Nagaraj from Madukarai Forest Range, who was part of a team involved in preventing the female wild elephant from intruding into residential areas, came under attack at around 8.30 am.

The elephant is believed to have separated from its herd of around six elephants during a driving operation by the Forest Department early on Monday. The herd, which was camping in a farm in Karadimadai beat was being monitored by multiple teams of the Forest Department.

The elephants damaged a house in search of food and destroyed crops in farms. In the morning, the elephants spotted near Theethipalayam were guided back into the forest cover. Meanwhile, on receiving information that one of the elephants separated from the herd was located nearby a residential area, three teams of Forest Department staff rushed to the spot. The disturbed animal ran amok in streets forcing residents to keep indoors. When efforts were taken to drive it away, the elephant charged on the Forest Department staff and attacked G Nagaraj. However, other staff managed to rescue him from the furious elephant.

The APW suffered an injury to his thigh and knee, but he was in stable condition. He was taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment. After long drawn efforts, the wild elephant was finally driven into the forest area around 11.30 am.