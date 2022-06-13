Inviting for ‘feast’, bride’s brother kills newly-weds in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: A just married inter-caste couple were murdered by the bride’s brother in Kumbakonam in Thanjavur on Monday evening.

It is said, S Saranya (24), a Dalit from Cholapuram village near Kumbakonam, working as a nurse in a private hospital in Chennai was in love with V Mohan (31), belonging to a backward community and resident from Thiruvannamalai, who was also working at the same hospital as a para medical staff and their respective parents opposed their affair.

Since the parents of Saranya came to know about her relationship with a man from another community, they tried to marry her off to one of her relatives and were arranging the wedding.

In such a backdrop, the couple got married in Chennai five days back and she passed on the information about their marriage to her parents. Though the parents were shocked, they seemed to stop talking to her.

However, Saranya’s brother Sakthivel (31), who contacted her, told her that the parents were convinced and they wanted to give them a feast. Believing his words, the Mohan-Saranya couple went to Cholapuram village on Monday evening. On seeing them arriving at their house, Sakthivel along with his relative Ranjith from Devanacherry attacked the couple with lethal weapons in which they sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

On information, the Cholapuram police rushed to the spot and retrieved both the bodies and sent them to Kumbakonam GH. The police also registered a case and are searching for both Sakthivel and Ranjith.