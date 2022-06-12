Police crack's down on loan sharks , 3 arrested

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police continue its crackdown on loan sharks in the state under 'Operation Kandhuvatti'.

The trigger to the crackdown has come after a police constable committed suicide after being harassed by a usurious moneylender.

On Sunday, police arrested three people for usury and registered cases against 11 people.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), C. Sylendra Babu has ordered the crackdown on usury after Selvakumar, constable of Armed Police battalion at Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district, committed suicide after being harassed by a woman moneylender.