Spurned youth who killed Salem girl arrested

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old youth, who brutally murdered a girl by smashing her head with a stone as she rejected his love proposals, was arrested by police in Salem on Friday.

The accused Samidurai has been held after three days of search by four special teams of police. Police accompanied by irate relatives of the murdered girl Roja (19) had camped in Koodamalai in search of the accused.

Acting on a tip off that Samidurai was hiding in a maize farm at Sholaimalai near Koodamalai, the public and villagers surrounded him on Friday morning. The villagers thrashed him. However, the police rescued him from facing further wrath of the public and took him into custody. On June 6, Samidurai went to the house of Roja and pestered her to reciprocate his love. When she refused, he poured petrol and attempted to set her ablaze. She immediately took to her heels. However, the stalker chased and smashed the face of Roja as she fell to the ground, with a stone.

On the day of incident, her parents Murugesan (45), a farmer and Jaya (40) along with their 18-year-old son had gone out to invite relatives for the marriage of their elder daughter Nandini on June 13.