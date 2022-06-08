Police in search of man who killed girl for rejecting marriage proposal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police is on the lookout for a man who bludgeoned to death a girl for spurning his marriage proposal.

Police said that Samidurai(24) hailing from Gangavalli in Salem district was pursuing a degree course in a Chennai college while Roja (18) was a student in a private college at Attur, Salem. Samidurai was a distant relative of Roja and he proposed to her. However her parents and her brothers rejected him.

When Roja was alone at her home on Tuesday, Samidurai went there and asked her to marry him which she refused, the police said. An enraged Samidurai picked up a big stone from the compound and bludgeoned her to death.

Police said that the girl died immediately and her body is now at Salem district hospital for postmortem. Samidurai is absconding and his mobile phone has been switched off.

The Salem police have approached the cyber cell police to trace Samidurai's movements and told reporters that he will be apprehended soon.