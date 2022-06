CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed the city of Madurai and various rural areas around, including Thiruparankundram, Thirunagaram from 6 pm for approximately 2 hours. The effect of rain also led to the flooded potholes, traffic congest and overnight powercut.

In this situation, an Indigo flight from Chennai airport with 78 passengers approaching Madurai last evening was diverted to Trichy Airport. The flight landed at 7.40 pm.

Later, it departed from Tiruchy airport at 8.10 pm again and reached Madurai.