Covid spike in TN: Stalin to chair meeting today

Earlier this week, Radhakrishnan had written a letter to officials to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as cases as slowly spiking.
CHENNAI: As Covid spread is slowly increasing in Tamil Nadu touching 200 daily cases, Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair a meeting with health experts today in the Secretariat.

Precautions against Covid prevention are expected to be discussed during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Iraianbu and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan are also expected to participate in this meeting.

Earlier this week, Radhakrishnan had written a letter to officials to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as cases as slowly spiking. He also urged people to take up vaccines seriously as the State is gearing up to conduct its mega vaccination camp tomorrow.

