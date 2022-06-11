Covid spike in TN: Stalin to chair meeting today

CHENNAI: As Covid spread is slowly increasing in Tamil Nadu touching 200 daily cases, Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair a meeting with health experts today in the Secretariat.

Precautions against Covid prevention are expected to be discussed during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Iraianbu and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan are also expected to participate in this meeting.

Earlier this week, Radhakrishnan had written a letter to officials to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as cases as slowly spiking. He also urged people to take up vaccines seriously as the State is gearing up to conduct its mega vaccination camp tomorrow.