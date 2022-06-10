HC asks TN if liquor bottle buyback scheme can be implemented

CHENNAI: A special bench of Madras High Court hearing cases related to the forest protection and wildlife offenses on Friday observed why the State should not consider implementing the liquor bottle buyback scheme in all the Tasmac shops.

The bench comprising Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy made this observation after the Nilgiris district administration submitted that they have implemented the liquor bottle buyback scheme in the district on a trial basis as directed by the Madras HC.

“We have been collecting about 80,000 bottles per day across the district under the liquor bottle buyback scheme, ” The Nilgiris district administration submitted.

Recording the submissions, the bench wanted the district collector and the superintendent of police to conduct surprise raids in Tasmac outlets to ensure that this bottle buyback scheme should be implemented in a proper way.

Responding to this observation, the state informed the HC that the scheme has been just implemented and the examination process will be stepped up in the coming days.

While hearing the cases related to the removal of exotic species of trees in the Western Ghats, the high court directed the state forest department to utilize the funds allocated for the purpose of removing invasive species of trees in the forest.

Further, the judges adjourned the case to June 30, directing the state to file an action taken report regarding the eradication of invasive species.