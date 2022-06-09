Two on bike killed, truck driver injured in accident near Andipatti

MADURAI: Two persons were killed and one injured in an accident, which occurred on Vaigai Dam Road in Andipatti, Theni district on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Surulivel of Kumananthozhu village and Manikandan of Deivendrapuram village. The ill-fated victims, who were traveling on a bike, collided with a truck laden with sugarcane. Sources said the truck driver lost control and to avert an accident suddenly turned along roadside before colliding with the bike. The truck skidded off the road and turned upside down. While those two, who travelled in the bike, succumbed to injuries on the spot, the truck driver Mokkaraj of Perumalkoilpatti village suffered grievous injury and was admitted to Theni GMCH.