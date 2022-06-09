NIA raids at 8 places linked to case of suspected ISIS links in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: NIA sleuths are carrying out raids and searches in at least 8 locations across Tamil Nadu, including 3 in Chennai, in connection with a case of suspected ISIS link registered agaist a man in Mayilduthurai on Thursday.

The case was initially registered by local police against Sadiq Basha which was taken over by NIA , Chennai branch. This is the first case registered by NIA Chennai branch after it has set up the branch office last year.

The NIA suspects that the accused has been trying to spread the ideology of ISIS and thus trying to overthrow the government to set up Islamic Caliphate in support of ISIS.