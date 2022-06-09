Hunt on for men impersonating Tirupur Collector

CHENNAI: Following suspicious message to two staffers at the Tiruppur Collectorate under the name of Tirupur District Collector S Vineeth, the cybercrime police are on hunt for the scamsters.

The employees said they have been receiving message for the past two days under the name of the Collector in the number - 63783 70419. At first, they received audio messages asking on how the works are going on.

Whereafter, the message from the suspects asked the staffers for their bank details for receiving gift vouchers. Upon taking this issue to the Collector, they came to know it was a scam.

The employees then lodged a complaint with the Tirupur cybercrime police. The initial investigation has revealed the number is traced to Rajasthan and the hunt is on for the men.

People have been advised not to respond to messages received from the above mentioned phone number.