3 arrested for murdering villager at temple fest near Vaniyambadi

VANIYAMBADI: Police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a villager at a temple festival at Thirumanjolai village near Vaniyambadi on Thursday. The arrested were identified as Isaaq (19), Rajagopal (34) and Ramesh (34) all of various localities of the same village. Police said that due to previous enmity between Chandrasekar (37) and Raja (38) Chandrasekar was assaulted twice by Raja and his men during the Gangai Amman festival in the area on Wednesday night. After the second assault, locals placated the assailants and rushed a seriously injured Chandrasekar to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Agitated relatives blocked the Vellore – Tirupattur Road and police deployed.