TN Engineering admissions to begin from June 20

CHENNAI: The much-awaited schedule for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu has been released with online registration for students will begin on June 20.

Releasing the notification, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said that the last date for registration will be on July 19. He said arrangements have been made in all the schools, including private institutions, to help the students file their applications online and in addition, more than 100 student facilitation centres will be set up across the State.

Stating that certificate verification will be done from July 20 to 31 July, the minister said the rank list will be published on August 8. "After the release of rank list, the students will be given five days time to lodge grievances with regard to the merit list," he added.

He said the counselling for the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu colleges will begin on August 16 with first the counselling will be conducted for differently-abled students, wards of the ex-servicemen and sports persons.

Stating that there would be four rounds of counselling, Ponmudy said the general counselling will start from August 28 to September 14, 2022.

The minister pointed out that once the students were allocated engineering seats, they need to pay the fees within seven working days. "If any student does not pay the fees in the stipulated time, the seat, which was allocated to him, will be given to the next person on the merit list," he said

"This is because, during the past, the students since students had ample time to pay fees, they tend to shift the colleges and therefore several vacant seats were created in many engineering colleges including in Anna University," he said.

With regard to the admissions in Arts and Science Colleges in the State, the Higher Education Minister said the online registration will begin from June 27 to July 15. "The seats for the students in these colleges will be allocated on July 25," he added.