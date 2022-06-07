Young mother agitates before college

RANIPET: A young mother staged an agitation in front of the government arts college at Wallajahpet demanding that she be allowed to write her final year exams, on Tuesday. Kamatchi (20) of Banavaram was studying second year Tamil when she was married last year and delivered a child in December last. As she wanted to continue her studies, she came to the college with her child which was objected to by college authorities. Hence, she went on leave. Though she had paid her exam fees, she was denied permission with officials citing lack of attendance. Refusing to accept this, Kamatchi staged an agitation resulting in police being called in. Officials placated with promise of action on her plea.