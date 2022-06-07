Nupur, Naveen just echoing Modi, Shah’s voices: Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram on Monday said the suspended/expelled BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal were only echoing the voices of their leaders Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Chidambaram also asked the people not to get deceived by the action taken by the BJP against its spokespersons.

Speaking at the conclusion of the two-day state party conference organised to popularise the Udaipur Chinthan Shivir conclave, Chidambaram asked if Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal started the anti-Muslim campaign? “Modi started it. They (spokespersons) are speaking in their master’s voice, ” he said, seeking to know who started the rhetoric of 80% Vs 20%, apparently referring to the communal statement made by BJP leaders during the Uttar Pradesh poll campaign.

Referring to the strength of the BJP in both Houses of the Parliament, the former union finance minister said, “They have so many members, but not a single muslim MP. Tenure of even the reamining one or two will end in a few days. BJP is in power in 15 states, but not a single muslim minister. Is this accident? No. It is a design.”

Recalling the communal speeches of Modi and Amit Shah among others, he said, “They (spokespersons) are just arrows. We welcome the action taking against Nupur Sharma and Naveen. We should see who unleashed them. Their leaders speak. The spokespersons absorb and spew it in TV shows so that they would get posts and rewards.” Calling it a “flawed design and thinking” of the BJP and RSS, Chidambaram said, “When we said, they did not pay heed. After many countries condemned it, they suspended one and expelled another. Dont get deceived by the action.”

Wondering how could a country run after ignoring 20 crore people, Chidambaram said the BJP regime would amend the constitution if it gets 2/3d majority. “They dont have the majority in the RS now. They are taking great efforts. If they get it, they will definitely rewrite the constitution. The country wont be a peaceful one. It will be a violent land. We should caution people now, ” he added. incumbent TNCC chief KS Alagiri and former TNCC chief Su Thirunavukkarasar also spoke.