TamilNadu

Evictions would take place irrespective of encroachers: Duraimurugan

Duraimurugan also commented on the online rummy ban day after a woman’s death.
Evictions would take place irrespective of encroachers: Duraimurugan
DuraimuruganFile photo
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan was resolute in saying that encroachments would be removed no matter who the encroacher is.

The minister in a presser briefed the reporters saying, "We are taking measures to remove encroachments from water bodies".

He said that no matter who the encroacher is, be it himself or the Leader of Opposition, the DMK government will act appropriately.

Also, he echoed the voices calling for a ban on online rummy applications.

Call for a ban on online rummy applications has been gaining support since a 32-year-old woman in Chennai took her life after losing 20 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 3 lakh borrowed from her sisters in online rummy game.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

online rummy
Duraimurugan
Evictions

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in