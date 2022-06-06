Woman loses gold, Rs 3 lakh in online rummy, kills herself in Manali

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman allegedly killed herself on Sunday after she lost 20 sovereigns of gold jewels along with Rs 3 lakh cash borrowed from her sisters in an online gambling game.

Police identified the deceased as B Bhavani, from Manali New Town. She was working in a private healthcare firm. Her husband Bakkiyaraj (32) was working in a private tech company in Thoraipakkam. The couple has two kids.

According to the police, during the Covid lockdown Bhavani had developed interest in gambling through online portals. When she started losing more money, her husband Bakkiyaraj and her parents confronted her. However, Bhavani continued to play and lose money.

Bhavani reportedly mortgaged her 20 sovereigns of gold few months back and lost the money, playing an online rummy game. After much confrontation by her husband, Bhavani borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from her younger sister six months ago and another Rs 1.5 lakh from her elder sister, four months ago. She borrowed the money saying that she wanted to get her pledged jewels back.

However, she lost the borrowed money playing online gambling. Though last week Bhavani told her sister about losing all the money on the game and promised not to play again on Sunday night after preparing dinner for the family, Bhavani went inside her room and never returned.

As she had not returned her husband broke open the door and found her hanging. Her body was later shifted to Stanley government medical college by Manali police.