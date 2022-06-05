Tamil Nadu to increase green cover to 33%: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian participated in the World Environment Day event at Besant Nagar on Sunday and distributed jute bags to the participants.

Health Minister said that the country should have 33 per cent green cover but there is only 24.6 per cent cover. Tamil Nadu has a cover of 22 per cent and Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed to increase it to 33 per cent. He said that plastics below 20 micron is not decomposable and should not be used. However, people continue to use it and we aim to create awareness regarding the same.

"Though there are one crore people in Chennai, but the green cover is as low as 13.06 per cent. People should come forward to increase the green cover. Earlier, fine was also levied on those using banned plastics and Greater Chennai Corporation continues to issue penalty for those using banned plastic," the health minister said.

He further said that plastic is banned in tourist places including Ooty, Kodaikanal, the Nilgiris and other such places. People should comply to stop the usage of plastics.

Talking about the surge in the cases of Covid, he said that though cluster cases are being controlled, there is a rise in the cases of Covid in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. He further said that a mega vaccination drive will be conducted on June 12 at one lakh places.