Probe absenteeism in board exams: Poyyamozhi tells Edu dept officials

CHENNAI: In the recently concluded board exams for classes 10, 11 and 12 in Tamil Nadu, the School Education Department has identified a vast number of students being absent for the final exam.

To make absentee students take the exam, Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has ordered the department to check the reason for absenteeism. The students will likely take the exams in June, July or September.

Speaking to DT NEXT, an official with the department said, “Last week, the chief education officers of respective districts had informed all schools to present the list of absentees from classes 10, 11 and 12. Last date to submit the list was June 3.”

Meanwhile, another government teacher who has been visiting absentee-students across several districts, said, “The School Education Department, through Collectors of respective districts, had been asked to check the reason for absenteeism. The work started right after Class 12 exams concluded. Other than government school teachers, Block Resources Teachers (BRT) and supervisors have been employed to contact absentee students and motivate them to write the exam within the next few months.”

The Tamil Nadu public exam was held between May 6 and May 30 for Class 10, from May 10-31 for Class 11, and from May 5-28 for Class 12.