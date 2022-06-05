New Collectorates for Tirupattur, Ranipet shortly

RANIPET: TN CM MK Stalin will inaugurate the new collectors offices in Ranipet and Tirupattur districts on June 20 and 21, PWD Minister EV Velu said.

Interacting with the media after inspecting the Ranipet Collector’s office along with handloom minister R Gandhi and collector Baskara Pandian, he said the Ranipet facility will be inaugurated on June 20 evening. Built at a cost of Rs 118 crore, it would include 3 lakh square feet of built up space, he added. Similarly, the Tirupattur Collector’s office being built at an estimated Rs 109 crore will be inaugurated by Stalin on the morning of June 21. Stalin will participate in meetings in Vellore the same evening and also distribute government largesse to beneficiaries, he said.

Referring to ongoing work on various state highways, he said the department was allotted Rs 18,500 crore in the budget and improvements to roads will also include laying the foundation for a bridge across the Palar river at Madanur which was recently washed away.