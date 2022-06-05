Decomposed body of youth found in Tiruvallur, sent for postmortem

CHENNAI: Police recovered the body of a youngster, who was found dead at a forest area in Irungulam in Tiruvallur district on Sunday morning.

Police said that the body belonged to Tarun Kumar (20), a college student of Sulurpet, Andhra Pradesh.

A missing complaint was filed at Sulurpet police station 11 days ago. A man who was rearing goats inside the forest, found the body in a decomposed state and alerted the police.

Pathirivedu police reached the spot and confirmed that the body had decomposed. They sent the body for a postmortem to Ponneri Government Hospital.

Tarun reportedly had said that he was going out to meet his friends and had never returned. Police are now waiting for the autopsy report to take further action, as they found it difficult to identify external injuries, due to the decomposed state of the body.

Police are questioning his parents and friends and checking his phone records.