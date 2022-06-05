TN logs 107 fresh Covid cases, active cases at 836

CHENNAI: As many as 107 new cases of Covid were reported in Tamil Nadu, including two imported cases, one from USA and another from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

A total of 34,56,083 cases have been reported in the State so far. The active cases stood at 836, with the highest of 408 active cases in Chennai.

Chennai recorded 43 cases, while 16 cases were reported in Kancheepuram, 13 in Chengalpattu and seven cases were reported in Tiruvallur. Seven cases were reported in Coimbatore reported three cases.

While three cases were reported in Madurai and Tiruchy, two cases each are reported in Erode and Kanniyakumari, and one case each was reported in Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, the Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram.

After 12,921 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the State positivity rate stands at 0.8 per cent. Chennai have the highest positivity rate of 3 per cent and 1.2 per cent positivity rate was recorded in Coimbatore and Ranipet.

As many as 70 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,17,222. No deaths were reported in the States and the death toll stands at 38,025.