Another minor gang raped in Hyderabad

According to police, the incident occurred under the limits of Moghalpura police station in the old city but came to light four days later.

Police have arrested persons for sexually assaulting the minor girl. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A cab driver kidnapped the girl from Sultan Shahi area by offering her a lift. He took her to Kondurg area in Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The driver dropped the victim back near her house the next day.