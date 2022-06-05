30 stolen phones recovered in Madurai

MADURAI: As many as 30 cell phones stolen from various parts of Madurai district in the recent past have been recovered and handed over to the owners on Saturday. Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said that based on complaints received over the last two weeks, teams of Cyber Crime police got into action and recovered stolen and missing cell phones. The recovered phones are worth Rs 4.67 lakh. So far, 726 cell phones that were reportedly stolen and missing have been recovered and handed over to the losers. Those recovered phones were worth Rs 1.02 crore.