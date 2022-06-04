TN reports 105 new Covid cases, active caseload at 799

CHENNAI: As many as 105 cases of Covid were reported in Tamil Nadu, including one imported case from Telangana. A total of 34,55,976 cases of Covid have been reported in the State so far.

The active cases stood at 799.

Chennai recorded 61 cases of Covid, while Chengalpattu had 13 cases, and Coimbatore and Kancheepuram reported seven cases each on Saturday. Three cases were reported in Kanniyakumari , Tiruvallur, and Tiruchy. While one case each was reported in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Ranipet, Sivagangai, and Tirunelveli.

After 12,731 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the State positivity rate stood at 0.8 per cent.

Chennai has the highest positivity rate of 4.6 per cent.

As many as 62 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,17,152.

No deaths were reported in the State due to Covid. The Covid death toll stood at 38,025.