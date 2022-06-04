Take steps against Covid surge, Radhakrishnan urges TN officials

CHENNAI: After Union Health Ministry pointed out towards the increase in the cases of Covid in the State, with an increased positivity from 0.4 per cent to 0.8 per cent and Tamil Nadu accounting for 3.13 per cent of total Covid cases on the week ending on May 27, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has instructed the district Collectors and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner take steps against the increasing cases of Covid.

He said that the increase in the cases is an indication of the possibility of a localised spread of infection. Hence, there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses. While analyzing districtwide Covid situation, it is observed that two districts, namely Chennai and Chengalpattu have recorded an increase in weekly cases and positivity, and it requires focused intervention at the zone and street levels in corporation and the district levels.

The letter stated that there are isolated cases reported in 8 other districts in the State. This is a pointer to the need that we have to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid and to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by this. He emphasised on the need to follow the five-fold strategy of Test Track-Treat-Vaccination and monitoring of cluster cases.

Apart from monitoring of symptomatic cases, genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites identified health facilities and local clusters of cases is essential. He pointed out that cultural functions in the institutions, family and other clusters have also been emerging in sporadic and isolated pattern after accidental exposure to symptomatic and asymptomatic positives. In order to control it and prevent such instances, vaccination, adherence to mask and maintenance of social distancing especially while taking food in a group during functions of any kind is important.

In case of any emerging cluster, health and local bodies should ensure effective cluster control by ensuring that isolation is strictly followed, saturation test for those exposed etc. However, he said that the hospitalization has been very low but it is important to keep reviewing medical preparedness to ensure that we have functional facilities such as beds, oxygen beds with functional flow meters and connectivity with the Oxygen supply sources, functional PSA generators and oxygen concentrators, ventilators and HFNC etc.,