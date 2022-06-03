TamilNadu

Tiruvallur DRO to meet Dalits & Caste Hindus

Y Vinoth of Thokkamour said that the untouchability wall was constructed without the consent of Dalit people in 2016 but they were not in a position to oppose considering power of the dominant caste people.
Tiruvallur DRO to meet Dalits & Caste Hindus
Broken glass pieces crown the eight-foot-tall wall at Thokkamour colony so that Dalits won’t scale it.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district administration has decided to hold a meeting next week between Dalits and Caste Hindus of Thokkamour village near Gummidipoondi following DT Next report on ostracisation of Dalits after their protest seeking demolition of untouchability wall and fencing of poramboke land.

Sources in the administration said that the meeting would be held in the presence of district revenue officer (DRO) to find a solution to the issue. According to their reports, an L-shaped wall was built together by two parties. The wall was not blocking anything, sources said.

Y Vinoth of Thokkamour said that the untouchability wall was constructed without the consent of Dalit people in 2016 but they were not in a position to oppose considering power of the dominant caste people.

“The wall is blocking the flow of rainwater during the monsoon, and it floods our houses,” he said, demanding the demolition of the wall. The government should not allow such attempts to fence the poramboke land, which also has a common pathway, he said.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Dalit
Tiruvallur
caste Hindus
Untouchability wall
Untouchability
Thokkamour

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in