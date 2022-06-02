Thokkamour Dalits ostracised for objecting to untouchability wall

CHENNAI: At Thokkamour, a village located about 50 kms from Chennai, near Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district, there is an untouchability wall. This wall has been constructed around the settlement of 200 Dalit families by caste Hindus. Now, with the families seeking demolition of the wall and demanding that the fencing of the poromboke land stop, they have been ostracised.

As the families’ protests prevented fencing of the poromboke land where the Draupadhi Amman Temple accessed by both Caste Hindus and Dalits is located, the Most Backward Community has issued diktats so others can stop interacting with Dalits, not engage them in work on agricultural lands, and stop supply of water to their crops. They have also been barred from using the village crematorium as part of the social boycott.

In January this year, M Rajendran of Thokkamour Colony said that caste Hindus decided to fence the poromboke land opposite their colony. “There is no open space in our colony. The poromboke land is the only place where we can move around and all the people use it. There is one pathway leading to the main road.

They suddenly wanted to fence the government land and put gates. If the fence was erected, our children going to school would have to travel a longer distance,” he said. He noted that the decision to fence the land came after an untouchability wall was constructed in 2016 to prevent them from using a part of the poromboke land. After the Dalits petitioned the Collector, RDO and Tahsildar, the fencing work came to a halt.

In peace meetings held at Gummidipoondi, the Revenue Divisional Officer passed an order against fencing the poromboke land and asked both sides to maintain peace. However, following this, caste Hindus started socially boycotting the Dalits. When asked about this, the Gummidipoondi Tahsildar said that he was not aware of any such boycott and would look into it.

However, T Mani, former president, Thokkamour Panchayat and DMK office-bearer, vehemently denied any caste-based discrimination or untouchability being practised at Thokkamour village.

Meanwhile, a caste Hindu leader of the village panchayat said, “We were simply trying to protect the centuries-old Draupadi Amman Temple land through the construction of the wall and fencing. We wanted to plant saplings of mango trees on the land and protect them through fencing.” When asked about the social boycott of Dalits, T Mani dismissed it as a falsehood spread by Dalits at the behest of the groups outside their village.