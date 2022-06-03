Mother, 2 others held for forcing girl to sell eggs

COIMBATORE: The Erode police arrested three persons, including a woman, her paramour and a broker, for forcing her 16-year-old daughter to sell oocyte (eggs) in private fertility hospitals.

Acting on a tip, a team from Erode South police station arrested the victim’s mother, her paramour and Malathi, 36, a broker from Tiruvalluvar Nagar, under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and other relevant sections.

The woman, who had separated from husband, was living with her paramour, a painter in Erode, since the victim was three years old. The woman was into the habit of selling her eggs. “Therefore, the woman in connivance with her paramour began to sell her daughter’s eggs too through Malathi. She was paid Rs 20,000 every time for giving eggs and Malathi got Rs 5,000 as commission from the hospital,” police said.

In order to fulfill the age criteria to give eggs, police claimed the culprits created a fake Aadhar card in a different name for the minor showing her age as 20. They had forced the girl to sell her eggs at least eight times to private hospitals in Erode, Salem, Hosur in Krishnagiri districts.

The girl did not reveal her trauma to anyone as she was threatened by mother and her paramour, who also had raped her multiple times.

However, unable to bear the torture, the girl left the house and informed her relatives, who then tipped the police. Subsequently, the trio was arrested and further inquiries are on to find out if more persons were involved in the racket.