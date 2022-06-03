Daily Thanthi's Shanmuganathan gets Kalaignar Ezhudhukol Virudhu

Along with Shanmuganathan, Stalin also presented the 'Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar' award with a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh and a citation to renowned screenwriter Aaroor Das.

Shanmuganathan had worked as a journalist for more than 70 years in the Daily Thanthi group. Hailing from Tiruchirappalli district, he joined Daily Thanthi as a sub-editor and rose to the position of editor in the same organisation. He was also the architect behind 'Varalatru Suvadugal', a historical work of the Daily Thanthi group and is still associated with Daily Thanthi.

The Kalaignar Ezhuthukol Virudhu, instituted by the Information and Public Relations Department to honour journalists for their contribution to social development and upliftment of the marginalised sections, carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation.