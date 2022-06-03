TamilNadu

Stalin pays floral tribute to Karunanidhi on birth anniversary

Rose petals were showered by a drone on the 16-feet high bronze statue of Dravidian stalwart and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of Late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi kept near the statue on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai.

To mark the occasion, Karunanidhi's 99th birth anniversary is being celebrated today as a state function on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, as announced by Stalin earlier under Rule 110.

As a part of it, a 3-day flower exhibition is being held at the Kalaivanar Arena at the Chennai General Secretariat.

Stalin also paid homage to Kalaignar's idol at the Anna Arivalayam. Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, A Raja and various DMK executives and ministers, paid floral tributes to Karunanidhi's statue.

MK's 99th birth anniversary to be celebrated as state festival today

