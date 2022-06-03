Stalin pays floral tribute to Karunanidhi on birth anniversary

To mark the occasion, Karunanidhi's 99th birth anniversary is being celebrated today as a state function on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, as announced by Stalin earlier under Rule 110.

As a part of it, a 3-day flower exhibition is being held at the Kalaivanar Arena at the Chennai General Secretariat.

Stalin also paid homage to Kalaignar's idol at the Anna Arivalayam. Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, A Raja and various DMK executives and ministers, paid floral tributes to Karunanidhi's statue.