Corpn budget session witnesses debate on UGD work in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Elected members of Tiruchy Corporation raised concerns about the slow process of the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) system and sought a white paper on the work during the budget debate meeting held here on Thursday. The debate for the civic body budget 2022-23 was presided by the Mayor Mu Anbalagan. Most of the members raised concerns over the UGD works progressing at snail’s pace. M Mathivanan, a zonal chairman, wanted the mayor to inspect the spots and instruct officials to expedite works. Senior member Ramesh said that there was no UGD work in his ward, while the project was nearing completion in other areas. Many areas have been left without the system for the past several years. Meanwhile, another member Jawahar said that major places like Chithirai and Uthirai veedhis in Srirangam have been left out on the list for UGD faciilty. Responding to the allegations, Anbalagan said that there were irregularities in the UGD works. “I have already spoken to the private firm that has been entrusted with the work. We will also have a meeting with the contractor and the officials and initiate action”, assured the mayor.