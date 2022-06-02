TN reports spike in Covid cases; logs 145 fresh cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a further surge in the cases of Covid as 145 cases of Covid cases were reported in the State on Thursday, including one imported cases from UAE. The total number of cases of Covid reached to 34,55,758 in the State.

As part of the cluster cases of Covid at VIT Kelambakkam, 33 more cases were reported on Thursday. Chengalpattu recorded the 53 cases of Covid, while Chennai saw 58 cases. Tiruvallur reported 12 cases of Covid and 8 cases were reported in Coimbatore.

As many as four cases were reported in Krishnagiri, two cases each was reported in Kancheepuram, Vellore and Ranipet, while one case each was reported in Kanniyakumari , Tirupur and Dharmapuri.

The active cases of Covid in the State increased to 711, with Chennai reporting 326 active cases of Covid currently. With 14,843 samples being tested for Covid in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 1 percent.

A total of 63 more people were discharged following Covid treatment across the State, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,17,022. The State recorded no deaths due to Covid and death toll reached 38,025.