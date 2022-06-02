Tirupur triple murder suspect’s body found in dry well

COIMBATORE: A 50-year old suspect in the brutal murder of a woman and her two children in Tirupur was found dead in a dry well on Wednesday.

The body of the deceased, Gopal alias Karthi, a native of Gujarat was found in a decomposed state. Police suspect that he could have committed suicide a few days ago by consuming poison out of fear of getting caught.

On May 23, Muthumaari (35) and her two sons Dharnish (9) and Nithish (4) were found dead with brutal assault injuries in their rented house at Balaji Nagar. After preliminary inquiries, police suspected her paramour Gopal to be behind the murder and special teams were on the lookout for him. The CCTV images showed the accused fleeing away in a cycle after murdering the trio.

Meanwhile, the Kangeyam police received information that an unidentified man was found dead inside a dry farm well at Nallipalayam near Padiyur.

A police team led by Tirupur City Police Commissioner AG Babu recovered the decomposed body of the deceased, who was identified to be the accused wanted in the triple murder case. Police also recovered his cycle from the well along with a torch, cell phone and a water bottle. The body has been sent for a post mortem at Tirupur Government Hospital to ascertain the exact cause for his death. Further inquiries are on.