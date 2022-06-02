MK statue installation case: HC is to hear matter on June 6

CHENNAI: Even as a division bench of Madras High Court reserved orders on an appeal petition filed by Jeeva educational trust seeking permission to install former chief minister M Karunanidhi in the Girivalam path (circumambulation) Tiruvannamalai, the judges decided to hear the matter again on June 6.

The vacation bench comprising Justice M S Ramesh and Justice Mohammed Shafiq made this decision on Thursday on the ground that they have to go through the guidelines passed by the Supreme Court in connection with the installation of statues.

The appellant planned to open the statue on June 3, the birthday of Karunanidhi. Due to the decision of the bench, the earlier injunction staying the proceedings will be in operation.

The education trust run by TN PWD minister EV Velu’s son EV Kumaran wanted to vacate the order of the earlier order of the Madras HC stating that they are erecting the statue on 92.5 square feet of Patta land owned by them in Vengikkal of Tiruvannamalai and not on public land.

The original petitioner G Karthick claimed that the trust bought the 92.5 square feet of land from one Rajendran and they obtained patta for another 225 square feet of land adjacent to the land for which they got the title deeds.

“The place which was chosen for erecting the statue is public land. The disputed land connects two state highways with the girivalam path (circumambulation). Therefore, the statue would cause hindrance to the movement of devotees and make traffic congestion, ” the petitioner said.