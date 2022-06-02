Clear pending resolution, bills soon: Stalin calls on Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met with Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. He reportedly discussed various resolutions sent to the Governor that have been passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and also to know the status of the resolutions.

During the meeting, Chief Minister MK Stalin discussed various pending Bills that stand in the hands of the Governor to pass.

It is said to be that the Chief Minister has also consulted the Governor on possible law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. Water Resources Minister S Durai Murugan, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu were also present at the meeting.

List of bills in Tamil Nadu pending with the Governor:

1. Bill to appoint V-Cs

The Bill is to take away the powers of the Governor in appointing the Vice-Chancellors. The latest one is the Bill which empowers the State government to appoint Vice-Chancellors instead of the Governor.

2. Bill to enhance property tax

The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner in consultation of the MD of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will identify the places for decanting the faecal sludge or septage my means of a specified vehicle and also specify the routes for the movement of such vehicles to transport the faecal sludge for decanting in the identified places.

3. Bill to ease Goondas Act