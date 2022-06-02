TamilNadu

Clear pending resolution, bills soon: Stalin calls on Ravi

During the meeting, Chief Minister MK Stalin discussed various pending Bills that stand in the hands of the Governor to pass.
Clear pending resolution, bills soon: Stalin calls on Ravi
Chief Minister MK Stalin met with Governor RN Ravi at Raj BhavanPTI
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met with Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. He reportedly discussed various resolutions sent to the Governor that have been passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and also to know the status of the resolutions.

During the meeting, Chief Minister MK Stalin discussed various pending Bills that stand in the hands of the Governor to pass.

It is said to be that the Chief Minister has also consulted the Governor on possible law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. Water Resources Minister S Durai Murugan, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu were also present at the meeting.

List of bills in Tamil Nadu pending with the Governor:

1. Bill to appoint V-Cs

  • The Bill is to take away the powers of the Governor in appointing the Vice-Chancellors. The latest one is the Bill which empowers the State government to appoint Vice-Chancellors instead of the Governor.

2. Bill to enhance property tax

  • The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner in consultation of the MD of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will identify the places for decanting the faecal sludge or septage my means of a specified vehicle and also specify the routes for the movement of such vehicles to transport the faecal sludge for decanting in the identified places.

3. Bill to ease Goondas Act

  • Tamil Nadu prevention of Dangerous activities of bootleggers, cyber law offenders, drug-offenders, forest offenders, Goondas, immoral traffic offenders, sand offenders, sexual offenders, slum-grabbers and video pirates (Amendment) Act, 2022, the powers to grant temporary release of detenus to attend the death of their close relatives has been handed over to authorities at the district level.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Stalin
TN Governor
Greater Chennai Corporation
Tamil Nadu Assembly
TN Govt
Durai Murugan
Tamil Nadu Government
Thangam Thennarasu
CM MK Stalin
Cheif Minister MK Stalin
RN Ravi
K Ponmudy
Governor RN Ravi
Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu
Stalin TN Govt
Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy
Dr K Ponmudy
K Ponmudy on Hindi row
Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy
K Ponmudy on Pani puri
Minister K Ponmudy
Stalin meets Governor RN Ravi
Tamil Nadu pending bills
Pending bills in TN
Vice-Chancellors row in Tamil Nadu
VC row in TN
Bill to appoint VCs in TN
Bill to enhance property tax
Chennai Metropolitan
Bill to ease Goondas Act
Goondas Act bill in TN
Stalin calls on Ravi

Related Stories

No stories found.