Covid cluster in college pushes TN daily tally to 98

CHENNAI: After cluster cases were reported in Chengalpattu, as many as 98 cases of Covid were reported in Tamil Nadu, including one imported case from USA and one case from Kerala, on Tuesday. A total of 34,55,474 cases of have been reported in the State so far.

On Tuesday, 46 cases were reported in Chengalpattu and 44 cases were reported in Chennai. Tiruvallur and Coimbatore reported two cases each. Vellore and Kancheepuram recorded one case each. Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said that daily case which had hit a low of 22 per day on April 15 th is now nearing 100.

“Even as cases are so far mild, clusters show that either the sub variants and lineages within sub variants have reinfection and or immune escape potential. Hence, it is better for all concerned to ensure that anyone with symptoms and fever is checked at entry point and isolated before others get exposed to the individual,” he said.