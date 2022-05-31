TamilNadu

₹ 9,062 cr GST compensation released to Tamil Nadu

With this release of Rs 86,912 crore, the ministry added that the compensation to states till May 2022 gets fully paid and only compensation for June 2022 would remain.
₹ 9,062 cr GST compensation released to Tamil Nadu
Representative Image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With the due amount of GST to Tamil Nadu being pending, the Central Government has allocated Rs 9,062 crore on Tuesday. So far the Centre has released Rs 86,912 crore in GST compensation to the states.

The Centre on Tuesday said that it has cleared the entire amount of GST compensation payable to states up to May 31, 2022 by releasing an amount of Rs 86,912 crore.

"This decision has been taken despite the fact that only about Rs 25,000 crore is available in the GST Compensation Fund. The balance is being released by the Centre from its own resources pending collection of cess," the ministry added.

With this release of Rs 86,912 crore, the ministry added that the compensation to states till May 2022 gets fully paid and only compensation for June 2022 would remain.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!


GST
Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin
Chennai
TN budget
GST compensation
Central Government
GST collections
GST collection
Record GST collection,Tarun Bajaj
CM MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Goods and Services Tax
PTR
tamil nadu budget
Cheif Minister MK Stalin
DMK govt
States,GST collection
DMK leader MK Stalin
GST collection in India
GST collection crosses Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark
Value Added Tax
1 year of MK Stalin
TN VAT
GST to Tamil Nadu
TN GST
Central Govt GST to TN
TN GST compensation
GST Compensation Fund
TN GST status
TN GST collection
Tamil Nadu GST
GST Tamil Nadu
TN average GST collection
TN highest GST collection
TN govt urge Centre
GST compensation period
Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax
VAT TN

Related Stories

No stories found.