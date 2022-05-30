Women development schemes galore in DMK regime: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that schemes for women's development are implemented aplenty in Tamil Nadu whenever the DMK is in power.

Speaking at a felicitation organised by the management of SIET College for the institution winning A++ accreditation from NAAC, Stalin said that the education rights of women were crucial to women’s rights and hence the “Naan Muthalvan” scheme was launched to produce talented college students in the state.