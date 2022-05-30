Women development schemes galore in DMK regime: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that schemes for women's development are implemented aplenty in Tamil Nadu whenever the DMK is in power.
Speaking at a felicitation organised by the management of SIET College for the institution winning A++ accreditation from NAAC, Stalin said that the education rights of women were crucial to women’s rights and hence the “Naan Muthalvan” scheme was launched to produce talented college students in the state.
“You must the aware of the way the government is implementing the scheme. Whenever the DMK is in power, schemes for the development of women are implemented in large numbers. Many such schemes have gained historic significance, ” the Chief Minister added, quoting his cabinet college cum State Higher Education minister K Ponmudy who mentioned 33% reservation for women in jobs, 50% reservation for women in local bodies, and rehabilitation schemes for widows and compulsory appointment of women teachers in elementary schools.
Stating that the woman Self Help Group (SHG) scheme was launched by former chief minister M Karunanidhi in 1989 to ensure that women live with confidence, Stalin said that on the lines of the SHG scheme, the incumbent government is implementing the Moovavlur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Women’s Education Assurance Scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 per head monthly assistance to female college students from government schools, to ensure the provision of college education to women.
The Chief Minister also lauded SIET College for fulfilling its vision and mission of providing high-quality education to women without religious and caste bias.