CHENNAI: Education Minister A Namassivayam on Monday said the schools for Classes 1 to 10 & 12 in Pondicherry will reopen on June 23.

Last week, it was announced that schools in Tamil Nadu would reopen on June 13 after the summer holidays.

In this context, the Education Minister has announced that all schools in Pondicherry will reopen on June 23 for students in classes 1 to 10 and 12.