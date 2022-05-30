Delta farmers worried over failure to desilt C, D channels

“We have been asking officials to commence desilting of C and D channels simultaneously with work on A and B channels. We even sent a representation to the Chief Minister to direct the officials and allot funds accordingly. But our appeals are yet to be addressed,” NV Kannan, Thanjavur district secretary of Tamil Vivasayigal Sangam told DT Next.

Rejecting official claims that desilting works were nearing completion, Kannan pegged the completion at less than 50 percent in many of the channels. “Looking at the pace of the work, we are skeptical about water reaching the tail-end areas. For instance, desilting is yet to be taken at areas like Papanasam, Sethubavachatram and some parts of Peravurani and Pattukkottai,” he said.

Meanwhile, Papanasam Union Committee chairperson Sumathi Kannadasan submitted a petition to Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi a few days ago, urging him to initiate steps to desilt the sub-canals in Ramanujapuram near Papanasam, which irrigates more than 1,000 acres of farm land. She also urged him to desilt sub-canals like Umayalpuram vaical, Pooram vaical, Muthukannu vaical, Pidari Kovil vaical and Thamaraikulam irrigation drain in Papanasam union where the farmers are still waiting anxiously.

According to Kannan, such petitions by the elected members, belonging to the ruling DMK, itself was a clear indication that desilting has not be done properly. “Without concentrating on irrigation canals located in the interior parts, there is nothing to celebrate about the early release of water from Mettur. Releasing water early will not serve the purpose unless farmers in the tail-end areas receive it for irrigation,” he added.

It would not be possible to complete the work only if necessary machineries are brought from neighbouring states and desilting works are undertaken on war footing, he said. PR Pandian, president of Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, also rejected the officials’ claim that desilting was almost complete. “It is not true, as C and D channels, which are the irrigating channels flowing into the fields, have not been desilted so far. The government should allocate extra funds and undertake and complete the works at the earliest,” he said.