TamilNadu

2 ganja sellers held in Kovilpatti

Those arrested have been identified as M Mariselvam (21) of Shastri Nagar and M Sankar Guru (35) of Kovilpatti Market road, sources said.
2 ganja sellers held in Kovilpatti
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Two men were arrested in Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi district on Saturday after being charged with illegal sale of ganja. Those arrested have been identified as M Mariselvam (21) of Shastri Nagar and M Sankar Guru (35) of Kovilpatti Market road, sources said. A team of Kovilpatti West Police while engaged in patrolling at Shastri Nagar found those two men in possession of ganja. After having arrested the duo, the police seized one and half kilos of ganja. Based on a complaint, the Kovilpatti West Police have filed a case, sources said.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Thoothukudi
Ganja
Kovilpatti
illegal sale
Shastri Nagar

Related Stories

No stories found.