2 ganja sellers held in Kovilpatti

MADURAI: Two men were arrested in Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi district on Saturday after being charged with illegal sale of ganja. Those arrested have been identified as M Mariselvam (21) of Shastri Nagar and M Sankar Guru (35) of Kovilpatti Market road, sources said. A team of Kovilpatti West Police while engaged in patrolling at Shastri Nagar found those two men in possession of ganja. After having arrested the duo, the police seized one and half kilos of ganja. Based on a complaint, the Kovilpatti West Police have filed a case, sources said.