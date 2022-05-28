Thoothukudi Collector inspects packaging of relief materials to SL

CHENNAI: As a part of the relief programme to help the cash-strapped Sri Lanka, a second tranche of relief materials would be sent to island nation from Thoothukudi port. The first set was sent on May 18 with Chief Minister MK Stalin flagging off the materials along with HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Water Resource Minister Durai Murugan, Minister Gingee KS Masthan, Minister KN Nehru

District Collector Senthil Raj on Saturday inspected the quality of the products and the way it is being packaged. The products are stored at a godown in Koilpillai road, which leads to the VOC port.

The quantity of the products too were ascertained.

Once the packaging is done the relief materials would to shipped to Sri Lanka from VOC port.

Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to allow the State government to send relief materials to the neighbouring country, consisting 40,000 metric tonnes of rice, 500 metric tonnes of milk powder and 137 types of medicines valued at an estimated cost of Rs 123 crore.

The first tranche of relief materials were flagged by the Chief Minister at the Chennai port on May 18.