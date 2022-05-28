RMC warns fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 30

CHENNAI: With the southeast monsoon onset expected in a day or two, fishermen have been cautioned not to venture into the sea till May 30 due to strong wind, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai. In addition, several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to get rains for the next two days.

P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC said, "Usually before the onset of monsoon there will be fluctuation in wind speed. As the southeast monsoon expected to begin soon in Kerala, and strong wind to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph."

He added, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along the coasts of Lakshadweep, southeast Arabian sea, south Kerala and adjoining Kanniyakumari coast. After the monsoon onset, the warning over these areas will be withdrawn."

Due to heat convection, a few places in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to get light to moderate rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours. Additionally, the maximum temperature expected to surge in the coming days, where Chennai to record 40 degree Celsius.

Bloggers commented that as Kathiri period comes to an end today, North Tamil Nadu is likely to remain hot during the afternoons for the next few days. "Chennai and suburbs may see a slight increase in temperatures as day time max temp hovers around 40 degree Celsius or slightly more, " added weather bloggers.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Salem and Cuddalore with 5 cm each, followed by Pudukottai, Coimbatore 4cm each, Mayiladathurai, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram received 3 cm of rainfall each.